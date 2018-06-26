Filed Under:Cresco Yeltrah, Local TV, Medical Marijuana, Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A medical marijuana dispensary in the Strip District opened its doors to the public today.

Cresco Yeltrah held a grand opening Tuesday morning on Penn Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The dispensary says it will offer interactive patient resources and more than 100 different medical marijuana products, including capsules, oils and waxes.

This is the 25th medical marijuana dispensary to open in Pennsylvania.

Cresco Yeltrah also owns a dispensary in Butler and a cultivation facility in Brookville.

