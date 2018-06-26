Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A medical marijuana dispensary in the Strip District opened its doors to the public today.

Cresco Yeltrah held a grand opening Tuesday morning on Penn Avenue.

The dispensary says it will offer interactive patient resources and more than 100 different medical marijuana products, including capsules, oils and waxes.

This is the 25th medical marijuana dispensary to open in Pennsylvania.

Cresco Yeltrah also owns a dispensary in Butler and a cultivation facility in Brookville.

