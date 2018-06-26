Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Hit By Bus, Local TV, Port Authority of Allegheny County, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was struck by a Port Authority bus in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti reports the 15-year-old girl was crossing the street with a friend when she was hit by the bus as it was turning onto Wood Street from Fort Pitt Boulevard. The teen suffered injuries to her pelvis and jaw.

According to witnesses, she was conscious when she was taken away in an ambulance.

woman hit by port authority bus Woman Struck By Port Authority Bus Downtown

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

Further details have not yet been released.

