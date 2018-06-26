Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was struck by a Port Authority bus in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

NEW INFORMATION:

Port Authority says victim struck by a bus tonight was a 15 yr old girl. She was crossing Wood Street with a friend near Fort Pitt Blvd. when she was hit and pinned beneath bus pic.twitter.com/V9PzP45v9R — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) June 27, 2018

KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti reports the 15-year-old girl was crossing the street with a friend when she was hit by the bus as it was turning onto Wood Street from Fort Pitt Boulevard. The teen suffered injuries to her pelvis and jaw.

According to witnesses, she was conscious when she was taken away in an ambulance.

Further details have not yet been released.

