NEW YORK (AP) — David Freese hit a go-ahead, two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Gregory Polanco had an RBI single and Josh Bell added a sacrifice fly in the ninth as the Pirates, shut down by Zack Wheeler most of the night, came back against a beleaguered New York bullpen to win for just the second time in eight games.

Wilmer Flores homered and Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits for New York, which has dropped eight of nine. Mets relievers have 21 losses this season, most in the majors.

The Mets (32-46) completed a 1-5 homestand, losing for the 15th time in their last 17 games at Citi Field. They have lost 25 of 32 overall.

Elias Diaz began the comeback with a leadoff single on an 0-2 pitch from Jeurys Familia (3-4). Corey Dickerson also singled on 0-2, sending Diaz to third. Polanco drove in Diaz with a single for the Pirates’ third straight two-strike hit.

Familia, who threw 28 pitches in a scoreless outing Tuesday, was lifted after walking Jordy Mercer on four pitches to load the bases. It was the first time in his career that Familia took the mound and failed to get an out.

Freese punched Anthony Swarzak’s first pitch into right-center to drive in Dickerson and Polanco, giving Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead. Freese had entered as part of a double switch in the eighth.

Bell’s sacrifice fly made it 5-3.

Felipe Vazquez (3-2) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

