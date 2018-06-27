Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will not print a paper two days a week, starting next month.

That is according to a letter from a Post-Gazette manager to the union.

The newspaper’s union president shared that letter on the union website.

The changes will go into effect on Aug. 25.

They have not yet specified which days would be dropped.

The owners of the Post-Gazette have not commented.

