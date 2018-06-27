Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pennsylvania Turnpike

CRANBERRY (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to Turnpike officials, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Cranberry Township and New Castle.

The crash happened in the area of mile marker 10.5

cranberry turnpike crash Crash Leaves 2 Injured, Closes Section Of Westbound Turnpike

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and minivan. Two people were flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the crash, a 50-mile detour was put in place which took motorists on Interstate 79 north to westbound Route 422 to eastbound Interstate 376 to the New Castle exit.

The road reopened around 6:30 a.m.

