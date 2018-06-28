Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) – The mayor of a small Westmoreland County city is facing a growing backlash over some recent controversial posts on her Facebook page.

“I do want her to resign, I think the damage is irreparable,” Arnold City Councilman Joseph Bia said.

Mayor Karen Peconi suggested that people who have been protesting this past week in the Pittsburgh area calling for justice after the Antwon Rose fatal shooting should be sprayed with fire hoses.

With images of a water cannon and in reference to an upcoming protest march, she wrote, “We need one of these for tomorrow.”

Then, in part, she wrote, “They don’t care about jobs for Pittsburgh…none of them work now. That’s how they can do this at 7 a.m. …Very sad.”

After critics started to condemn her posts, she sent out a press release saying, I love this community, I would do anything for the people here. I don’t take my position as Mayor lightly and deeply regret the comments I made on Facebook. It was never my intention to offend anyone, and for those who I offended I am sincerely sorry.”

Councilman Bia told KDKA TV’s Ralph Iannotti he’s not buying the mayor’s mea culpa. He called her comments absurd.

“That apology did nothing for me as a citizern or a councilmemeber. It’s still a very huge negative on our city. She needs to resign,”

Arnold City Councilwoman Deborah Vernon expressed shock at the mayor’s posts.

“I think her apology is too little, too late,” Vernon said.

The word has been put out on social media and demonstrations are planned for Thursday in front of Arnold City Hall.