PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East Pittsburgh Borough officials issued a statement Friday addressing the charges filed against Officer Michael Rosfeld in the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

According to the statement released on behalf of Borough Council, the Mayor and the East Pittsburgh Police Department, Rosfeld has been on unpaid administrative leave since the shooting and he will remain on unpaid leave while criminal proceedings are pending.

The department also says they “acknowledge the serious allegations directed at our management of the borough police department” and they are “engaged in an evaluation of the operations of our police department in a determined spirit of correcting any shortcomings that we find.”

On Wednesday, after announcing that Rosfeld would be facing criminal homicide charges, District Attorney Steve Zappala said he was concerned about the lack of policies and procedures in East Pittsburgh.

“In response to questions by major crime investigators when they first came on the scene in East Pittsburgh, they said, ‘how do you handle these situations, what are your policies.’ And they said, ‘we don’t have policies.’ That’s a very dangerous situation,” Zappala said.

The full statement from East Pittsburgh can be read below: