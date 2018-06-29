JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
IRWIN (KDKA) — A winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket was sold at Peterson’s Sunoco on Oak Street in Irwin.

The ticket matched all six of Thursday’s winning numbers: 03-08-24-25-38-47

The jackpot prize is $1.16 million.

Back in February, a Giant Eagle in Greensburg sold a winning Match 6 lotto ticket worth $1.3 million.

