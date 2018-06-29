JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Vangergrift teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Lena Dixon was last seen leaving the McDonald’s along Hyde Park Road in Leechburg on Tuesday.

She was seen leaving the restaurant in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

lena dixon Police Seek Help To Locate Missing Vandergrift Teen

(Photos Provided)

Dixon is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 172 pounds. She has brown hair with blue and green highlights.

She also wears glasses and has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vandergrift Police at (724)-568-5507 or call 911.

