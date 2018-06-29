Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — An error left thousands of Westmoreland County workers high and dry Friday.

Westmoreland County commissioner Gina Cerilli says it didn’t take long for her to find out there was a problem with paychecks for county employees and retirees.

“Seven thirty this morning, I got the first phone call,” she said. “Anyone that has direct deposit that does not have a PNC account did not get paid today.”

It wasn’t just a handful of people missing out on pay day.

“There’s about 1,800 employees and about 1,200 retirees,” Cerilli said.

According to PNC, a “computer glitch” was the culprit.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s completely unacceptable. I feel terrible for these employees and retirees that are going into a holiday weekend without the paycheck that they expected to get today,” Cerilli said.

For their part, PNC released the following statement:

“A scheduling error impacted the timing of some ACH debits and credits planned for payment on Friday, June 29, including some payroll files. All items will post no later than Monday, July 2. We fully understand the impact a delay like this has on individuals and their families. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue has caused. We are working with our clients to expedite posting where possible and to reimburse fees their employees may incur as a result of this issue.”

“I wasn’t satisfied with the answers I got from PNC,” Cerilli said.

Now the big question of course is, when will employees get paid?

“They said some will be getting into the bank accounts tomorrow, some at the latest will be Monday. However, I really wish that when we made those calls at 9 a.m., it was gonna be in the accounts by this afternoon,” Cerilli said.

Cerilli also said they may have to reevaluate using PNC as a payroll vendor in the future.