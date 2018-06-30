Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed in Butler County late Friday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Route 19 in Lancaster Township.

According to the Lancaster Township Police Department, a driver was traveling southbound on Route 19 near Salt Works Road when she tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The driver struck a motorcycle operated by David Vandoren, of Lancaster Township, head-on.

Vandoren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

