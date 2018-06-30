Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Diocese of Greensburg says they have removed a priest from his assignment after receiving an allegation against him.

They say Father James W. Clark was removed from his assignments in Uniontown, Fayette County, on Friday.

The Diocese did not go into details about the allegation, which they said they received on Thursday, but they said the alleged incident happened about 50 years ago when Clark was working as a janitor at the former St. James School in Apollo, Pa.

They also said the incident happened before Clark entered the seminary and was ordained as a priest.

“The primary reason for this unilateral announcement among all the parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg is to remind any victim that we stand ready to help them,” the Diocese said in a statement.

The Diocese says after they received the allegation, they immediately reported it to ChildLine and to the District Attorneys of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. Clark was removed from his assignment less than 24 hours later.

Parishioners of the Diocese of Greensburg will be told about the allegation against Clark and his removal.

The Diocese encourages anyone with any information or other allegations against Clark to come forward or contact Pennsylvania ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

Clark was a parochial vicar in St. Mary (Nativity), St. John the Evangelist, St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus and St. Joseph Parishes. He was also the chaplain of Uniontown Hospital.