PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 1,000 local activists gathered in Mellon Square Park on Sixth Avenue Downtown on Saturday to call for an end to Trump Administration’s family separation and detention policy.

Unlike other recent protests in Pittsburgh, Saturday’s event in Mellon Square was permitted, did not block traffic and was held in a stationary location with multiple speakers. The activism comes from what the protestors say is the administration’s failure to reunite thousands of illegal immigrant children with their parents, who are detained at the border.

mellons square Pittsburgh Protestors Call For End To Family Separation Immigration Policy

Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson/KDKA

The protest is part of the National ‘Families Belong Together’ day of action, with more than 500 events scheduled nationwide. The rally was funded by the American Civil Liberties Union, among others.

