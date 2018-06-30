Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — A former White Oak firefighter is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times for almost a year.

According to a criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl told police that 32-year-old Justin Vidra first started sexually assaulting her in the summer of 2017 when she was 13 years old.

The victim said Vidra assaulted her at least 10 times between summer 2017 and April 2018 at her home when no one else was there. She said Vidra told her that if she told anyone what he was doing, he would take away all of her family’s money and “everything they owned.”

The criminal complaint says when Vidra was questioned by police, he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

The president of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department #1, James Booth, told KDKA-TV that Vidra was terminated from his position in the fire department Friday.

Booth sent KDKA-TV the following statement:

“We have been made aware of some very serious allegations against a former member, said member was already facing action from a previous matter that went against our social media policy. Once we were made aware of the current accusation said member has been terminated from our company effective immediately. We as a company find these charges very disturbing.”

Vidra is facing multiple charges, including rape and statutory sexual assault.