Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Allegheny Co. (KDKA) — An accident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning that left one person dead, and another seriously injured.

A vehicle was heading south on State Route 28 when it struck a Blawnox Police vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle then turned around and attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect then spun the car around at a high rate of speed and ended up on top of the guide rail, where they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained major injuries, but the names or other information have not been released.