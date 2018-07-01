July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMSalvation
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dunkin Donuts, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing a new item to its menu Monday — Donut Fries.

Pieces of buttery croissant-style donut dough are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm with “just the right amount of crisp.”

Donut Fries will be sold in packs of 5 for $2.

donut fries 1 Dunkin Donuts To Debut New Donut Fries Monday

(Photo Credit: Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin’ Donut locations in Boston and Providence served Donut Fries as a test-run for the new product earlier this year.

The fries will hit menus nationwide on Monday. They’ll only be available for a limited time.

A new cold brew coffee flavor — Brown Sugar — will also be added to the menu on Monday, along with the Chocolate Coconutty Donut and the Shark Bite Donut.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s