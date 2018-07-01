Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing a new item to its menu Monday — Donut Fries.

Pieces of buttery croissant-style donut dough are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm with “just the right amount of crisp.”

Donut Fries will be sold in packs of 5 for $2.

Dunkin’ Donut locations in Boston and Providence served Donut Fries as a test-run for the new product earlier this year.

The fries will hit menus nationwide on Monday. They’ll only be available for a limited time.

A new cold brew coffee flavor — Brown Sugar — will also be added to the menu on Monday, along with the Chocolate Coconutty Donut and the Shark Bite Donut.