PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a Pittsburgh tradition – fireworks near Point State Park on the Fourth of July.

An array of sparks and eye-catching displays, all choreographed to music, dazzling the night sky, before a crowd of thousands.

For the second year in a row, the fireworks display was created by Starfire Corporation.

“It’s hours upon hours upon hours sitting in front of a computer, listening to the music and playing it back, listening to the music, playing it back. Y’know, just going through and trying to find exactly what points in the music he would like certain devices to go off,” said Vince Terrizzi, Jr., of StarFire Corporation.

This year’s designer is a Pittsburgh native, who’s created a show that will make the backdrop of the city’s skyline, burst into color. This year’s show promises to be bigger and better than last year’s.

“We’re spreading the stage out by several hundred feet more,” Terrizzi told KDKA’s Lisa Washington. “We’re painting the sky a lot further.”

And, like other fireworks displays of this size, it’s all controlled by a computer – no matches required.

“Everything is running on GPS on the start time, so when the GPS hits right, it will kick the computer on and follow along with the music,” Terrizzi said.

The show begins at 9:35 p.m. and it’s a show designed just for Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh loves their fireworks,” said Derek Weber, Director of EQT Celebrate America. “But, it’s 4th of July, it’s gonna be – there’s a soundtrack, it’s a pyromusical — very patriotic, very Americana and a couple of the popular hits that are out there now.”

It will certainly say Happy Fourth, America, in style.