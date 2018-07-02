July 4th FireworksClick here to find county-by-county fireworks listings!
Filed Under:Giant Eagle, Joseph Livingston, Local TV, Rostraver, Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – A meat cutter at a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle is accused of exposing himself to a girl in the store.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened in the Rostraver store on June 26.

Joseph Livingston, 41,  allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl multiple times. He also allegedly touched himself during the incident.

The girl’s mother reported the incident to police. A review of the store’s surveillance video appears to confirm the mother’s claim.

When questioned by the store’s loss prevention and human resources department, Livingston said, “I guess I did it, but it wasn’t intentional.”

He also admitted to touching himself often in the store. He said he has a problem and needs help.

Livingston has been charged with corruption of a minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

