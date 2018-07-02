Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – A meat cutter at a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle is accused of exposing himself to a girl in the store.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened in the Rostraver store on June 26.
Joseph Livingston, 41, allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl multiple times. He also allegedly touched himself during the incident.
The girl’s mother reported the incident to police. A review of the store’s surveillance video appears to confirm the mother’s claim.
When questioned by the store’s loss prevention and human resources department, Livingston said, “I guess I did it, but it wasn’t intentional.”
He also admitted to touching himself often in the store. He said he has a problem and needs help.
Livingston has been charged with corruption of a minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details