More Than 2 Dozen Hospitalized After Luke Bryan Tailgating, ConcertMore than two dozen people ended up in the hospital throughout the day Saturday as crowds tailgated and attended the Luke Bryan concert at Heinz Field.

Dog Suffers Rattlesnake Bite After Jumping In Front Of Owner On HikeA woman almost stepped on a rattlesnake when she was out on a hike, but her golden retriever jumped in front of her -- and ended up getting bitten.

FBI: Arrest Made In Alleged July 4 Terrorist Attack Plan In ClevelandOfficials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

Police: Man Threatened Group Of Women With Gun, Told Them 'I Murdered 17 People'A man is in jail after he allegedly asked a group of women if he could borrow a cell phone, then threatened them with a gun when they said no.

6 Children, 3 Adults Stabbed At 3-Year-Old's Birthday PartyA man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day and stabbed children celebrating a 3-year-old girl's birthday.

Best Buy To Stop Selling CDs EntirelyBest Buy is going to stop selling CDs at its stores starting Sunday.

Neighbor Calls Cops After Kids Mowing Lawns Accidentally Crossed Property LineA 12-year-old boy is running his own business this summer cutting lawns and cleaning up yards. That's what he was doing when someone called police on him.

Matt Cullen, Jack Johnson, Four Others Sign Contracts With PenguinsThe Pittsburgh Penguins signed six players to contracts Sunday.

Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Officer Michael RosfeldA civil lawsuit was filed today against East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Bottles Of Wish Bone Salad Dressing RecalledBottles of Wish Bone salad dressing are being recalled.