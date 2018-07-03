Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after being arrested twice in about 90 minutes early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tribune-Review, Anthony Bittinger, 19, got to know Greensburg Police very well and very fast.

Around 12:45 a.m., Bittinger was found with a small amount of marijuana, alcohol and drug paraphernalia in an alley near Perry Avenue.

After being charged, officers took him to his residence.

The second incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. when he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into several other vehicles along Perry Avenue. When police arrived, Bittinger attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Bittinger told officers he stole the car because he needed a ride home. His blood-alcohol content was said to be .118, which is significantly higher than the legal limit of .08.

Bittinger is facing a list of charges stemming from the two incidents and is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail.

