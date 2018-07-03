Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCDONALD (KDKA) — The annual McDonald McSummerfest is ready to try again after being disrupted by a severe storm Monday night.

The grounds at Heritage Park have been cleaned up, but on Monday night, the weather caused havoc just as the band was getting ready to start playing and the crowd was gathering.

The storm brought hail and heavy rain, which partially flooded the grounds. A tree fell on a truck and several tents were knocked down.

Connor Ehrgood was standing onstage when he was caught in the path of high winds. He says the winds blew the stage apart and literally pushed three people off the stage.

“They were standing there holding a tarp to try to keep the equipment dry and on this side, they got pushed off and that powerbox went too. Luckily, they weren’t hurt or anything,” Ehrgood said.

McDonald firefighters were busy with 15 storm-related calls.

“For people’s safety, we shut down [McSummerfest], and we had some minor damage,” Joe Rehak, McDonald Volunteer Fire Department President, said.

Rehak believes it was a microburst.

“People who know weather a little better than I do said it was a microburst. I had never seen wind like that,” Rehak said.

Rehak believes the storms are over and plans to continue the 26th annual McSummerfest, which is a major fundraiser for the fire department, on Tuesday.

“We’re all cleaned up. Everything’s repaired and we expect to have good weather, hopefully, and we’ll have fireworks at dusk,” Joe Rehak, McDonald Volunteer Fire Department President, said.