PITTSBURGH (AP) – Health officials say a groundhog killed by a dog near Pittsburgh has tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the groundhog was brought to one of its facilities after a dog killed it in Mount Lebanon.

Officials say this is the ninth rabid animal reported in the county so far this year. The others were four raccoons and four bats.

County residents are being warned to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if the animals appear healthy. They should also have their pets vaccinated and watch for unusual behavior.

Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and such exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated.

