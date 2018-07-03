Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nationwide manhunt is underway for three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenagers in northern Ohio.

Bowling Green Police say the incident took place in the Bowling Green area and involved a 13-and 14-year old victim.

One suspect, 24-year-old Simon Juan from Guatemala has already been arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Three other suspects are still on the run.

They are:

David Ramos Contreras, 27, from Mexico

Juan Garcia Rios Adiel

Arnulfo Ramos

Police say Adiel has a United States Permanent Resident ID card issued out of Florida, but the card was later determined to be fake.

Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for all three on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

Anyone having information related to this incident, to include the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division (419) 352-1131.

A $1,000 reward is being offered.