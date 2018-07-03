Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are boating during the Fourth of July fireworks show at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park, you will be steered away from the Point.

The U.S. Coast Guard will have a safety zone set up around Point State Park to protect boaters from any fireworks that may land in the water.

Stray fireworks are just one concern in keeping boaters safe on the three rivers.

“The Coast Guard enacts a safety zone to keep people out of the areas that could be dangerous. Basically, the fallout zone for the fireworks,” said Lt. Shawn Simeral, U.S. Coast Guard Waterways Management Division Chief.

The safety zone will be put into place around 8 p.m. Wednesday and be lifted at roughly 10:30 p.m. whenever the fireworks show is over.

“It will basically stop traffic as it comes down the Allegheny, down the Monongahela, and up the Ohio,” said Lt. Simeral.

With the holiday being a reason to celebrate, extra officers will be patrolling the water, looking for people boating under the influence.

“In boating season, you can’t hear it enough. Don’t consume alcohol and operate a vessel. It is both dangerous and illegal,” said Lt. Simeral.

Also, remember to have all the proper safety equipment.

“Always wear a life jacket. It should be Coast Guard approved and properly fitted,” said Simeral.

Finally, debris from Monday night’s flooding is adding another concern.

“We have gotten reports of increased debris. Trees, branches, limbs. There are some reports of logs that are stuck and sticking up,” said Lt. Simeral.

Boaters are urged to travel slowly and be on the lookout.