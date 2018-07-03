Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) – One person has been arrested following a drug bust in Swissvale.

Swissvale Police along with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, North Versailles Police and Greensburg Police began a large-scale investigation into marijuana trafficking back in May.

On Monday, police arrested Rouk Shwaish, 24, of Pittsburgh. He is charged with possession and intent to deliver.

Police believe Shwaish is a mass importer of these items. The drugs were stored in various neighborhoods in the City of Pittsburgh.

Police seized 150 pounds of marijuana, bags and boxes of medical grade marijuana candies, vape pens, and liquid codeine. They also found two firearms and $100,000 in cash.

Officials said the street value of the seized items is about $500,000.

“It is important to work together to educate the public in regards to the changing trends in illicit drugs and operations like this wouldn’t be possible without assistance from the District Attorney’s Office and other municipalities,” Swissvale Police Det. Sgt John Coraddo said.

Shwaish was jailed on $10,000 bond, which he posted Tuesday, and was released.