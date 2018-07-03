WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A grand opening for the new “Patriot House” in Washington County was held Tuesday. The facility helps homeless veterans.

You could feel the sense of patriotism in the crowd as hundreds of people gathered to cut the ribbon on the Patriot House and welcome home 22 homeless veterans.

It took nine years of planning, fundraising and construction, but now the center is finally ready to help start the healing process for veterans in need.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe)

At the Patriot House, they will be addressing serious issues like homelessness and suicide prevention. On average, 22 veterans in the United States commit suicide each day.

The facility on West Wheeling Street will be run by veterans for veterans to help them become healthy and productive members of society.

The center offers a unique environment where veterans can live, work and grow together, along with providing medical and dental clinics for both veterans and their families who qualify.

For more information on how to donate or take advantage of the services at City Mission and Patriot House, visit citymission.org.

