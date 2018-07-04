Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – They lit up the sky over the Point.

There were a lot of other events at Point State Park besides fireworks, and singer Gabby Barrett was the headliner.

The Pittsburgh fireworks went off without a hitch despite the threatening weather, and the oppressive heat didn’t stop thousands of people from coming downtown.

A hot and steamy Fourth of July for the thousands of people that emerged on downtown Pittsburgh to celebrate America.

Public safety director Wendell Hissrich said the city did what it could to keep people safe.

“Normally we would have about five or six medics within Point State Park and North Shore Area and we built that up because of heat and humidity this year,” Hissrich said.

Security was even tighter this year as well.

The crowd forgot about the heat when American idol finalist Barrett took the stage.

“Anytime I go anywhere I bring a little Pittsburgh,” Barrett said. “I’m bringing a little of my hometown anywhere I go and be back and performing for people that show so much love and support for you.”

Police say that EMS had to take out a few people with heat related issues while seven arrests were made.