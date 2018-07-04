Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning on the Fourth of July.

Thunderstorm areas include Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg and Munhall.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Wilkinsburg PA, Munhall PA until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3Wmks3Fx1K — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 4, 2018

Flash flood warning areas are for Oakmont, Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg until 10:45 p.m., and Plum New Kensington and Lower Burrell until 10:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Oakmont PA, Fox Chapel PA, Sharpsburg PA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BmLMALujEA — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 4, 2018

Allegheny County’s twitter account reported that damage includes a tree down blocking Repp Road at Milltown Road in Plum; a vehicle is stuck in water on Allegheny River Boulevard at Sandy Creek Road, and a large tree is down on a vehicle and partially blocking the 400 block of Hulton Road in Penn Hills; a tree is down and blocking Wagner Street at Becks Run Road, and a tree down blocking 57th Street at Duncan Street, Negley Run Boulevard is closed in one direction heading toward Washington Boulevard due to a tree down blocking the road,North Negley Avenue at Wellesley Avenue is closed due to a tree down on a vehicle, and Washington Boulevard is closed in both directions from Allegheny River Boulevard to Negley Run Boulevard due to flooding, in Pittsburgh; a tree down blocking the ramp at Fox Chapel Road and North Margery Drive in O’Hara; and a garage collapsed and there’s debris on the 30 block of Kittanning Street, and a tree is down blocking the right lane of Route 28 northbound at the Sharpsburg exit in Etna.

There is also a report of a vehicle stuck in flood water on Freeport Road at Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall.