Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to cook up a delicious recipe for garlic lovers!

Garlic-Rosemary Steak Skewers, Fresh Tomato Coulis, Warm Lentil Salad

Serves 4

2 # Cubed, lean steak. Tenderloin if you can afford it, top round or London Broil if that suits your budget.

8 ea. Skewers. You can use rosemary skewers if you have them

3-4 ea. Cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbs. Rosemary finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Warm Lentil Salad (See below)

Fresh Tomato Coulis (See below)

1) Make Warm Lentil Salad, reserve warm. Make Fresh Tomato Coulis, reserve room temperature.

2) Toss steak with garlic and rosemary. Place onto skewers, evenly distributing on all 8 skewers. If possible, do at least 1 hour ahead.

3) Heat grill.

4) Grill skewers to medium rare or medium at most.

5) Place pool of sauce on dish. Top with Lentil Salad. Top with skewers.

Warm Lentil Salad

1 C. French green lentils

3 C. Water

1 ea. Bay Leaf

1 tsp. Salt

2 C. Raw corn cut off the cob

8-10 ea, Roasted Garlic Cloves

10-15 ea. Cherry tomatoes cut in half

1-2 ea. Jalapenos, de-seeded and minced

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

¼ C. Red wine vinegar

1. Place bay leaf, lentils, first teaspoon of salt, and water in a medium saucepot.

2. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook. Stir occasionally. Add more water as needed to keep the lentils moist.

3. Cook until lentils are firm yet soft. This should take about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain. Discard bay leaf.

4. While cooking lentils, prepare other ingredients. Once lentils are cooked and strained, combine lentils, Roasted Garlic Cloves, corn, cherry tomatoes and jalapenos in a bowl.

5. Mix and dress with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Adjust seasonings.

Roasted Garlic

2 ea. Heads garlic

1 C. Inexpensive olive oil

1. Break heads into individual cloves, leaving the cloves unpeeled.

2. Place the cloves in a heavy pot and cover with the oil.

3. Bring to a simmer over low to medium heat. Caution: Garlic cloves can pop if heated too quickly.

4. When oil begins to bubble, reduce heat and allow the garlic to cook for 2 minutes.

5. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool.

6. Strain the garlic through a fine strainer and reserve the oil. When cooled, gently peel cloves.

Fresh Tomato Coulis

2 # Tomatoes, very ripe and delicious

2-3 ea. Cloves garlic

½ C. Extra Virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Splash of fresh lemon juice if necessary to adjust acidity

1. Dice tomatoes, removing any cores.

2. Using large hole on ricer, push tomato meats through, discarding skins.

3. Shave garlic into tomato meat using microplane grater.

4. Whisk in olive oil.

5. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Adjust acidity with lemon juice.