PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re walking around Downtown Pittsburgh, chances are you’ll notice the Furries are back in town.

The 2018 Anthrocon is going on this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. This is the 13th consecutive year the convention has been held in Pittsburgh.

furries anthrocon Furries Return To Pittsburgh As Anthrocon Gets Underway

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This year’s theme is movie monsters.

Furries get to meet and mingle with each other, learn how to hone their craft through workshops and seminars.

Of course, they will get to show off a little in the giant parade.

The event started on Thursday and runs through the weekend.

