MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Mud and water were pumped from basements, homes and businesses all day after flooding. The high water also tore up roads, and many are still closed Thursday night.

In Millvale, the cleanup took chainsaws.

It was a large police, fire and emergency management presence here at Girty’s Run after trees swept downstream and became lodged under the bridge. The Streets Department and other first responders jumped into action. Had they not, the trees could have caused a damn and the water to spill over the banks and flood the community once more.

The mayor was here on scene and told us it was time to ask for outside help.

“We signed a disaster ordinance, sent to Allegheny County looking for their help,” Millvale Mayor Brian Spoales said. “We declared the town a disaster right now to get some support for our residents.”

Across town Hal Shapera, who bought the former Boys and Girls Club, has been flooded half a dozen times already. He is hoping for outside help as well.

“When you see he widespread damage that it’s caused, you’d like to see someone try to help,” Shapera said.

On Thursday night, 2-3 feet of water are being pumped out of his newly renovated building. He hopes to bring AU basketball to Millvalle for kids.

Debbie Schaefer’s kids and family are also too familiar with flooding, as well. She sits outside on her front porch surrounded by mud-strewn belongings and ruined family photos. She is physically and emotionally exhausted.

“It started coming in through the dryer vents and then through both like Niagra Falls then there was no saving anything,” Schaefer said.

City leaders will be meeting tomorrow to fan out volunteers. There will also be dumpsters set up in the business district to help with the trash now lining the streets.