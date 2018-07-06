Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a Bethel Park teacher has been arrested after sending sexually explicit messages and videos to an undercover officer posing as a teenager.

Brian Scott, a teacher for the Bethel Park School District, was arrested Friday morning for unlawful contact with a minor.

The North Strabane Township Police Department says they have been monitoring a chat room for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 for the past month in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Police say Scott, who was posing as a 17-year-old, used the chat room to contact an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl from the North Strabane area.

According to police, Scott sent the undercover officer sexually explicit messages and a sexually explicit video of himself.

At one point, the undercover officer told Scott that they had lied about their age and said they were actually a 13-year-old girl, not a 15-year-old girl as initially stated.

Police say Scott acknowledged this information, then again sent sexually explicit messages and a sexually explicit video of himself.

The North Strabane Township Police Department, the Bethel Park Police Department and Homeland Security executed two search warrants at Scott’s home in the 1500 block of Lucille Drive on Friday morning.

After collecting evidence and conducting an interview, police arrested Scott and charged him with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure and criminal use of a communication facility. Scott was arraigned and held on an unsecure $50,000 bond.

The Bethel Park School District released the following statement: