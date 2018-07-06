  • KDKA TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A veteran law enforcement officer in Cleveland died after suffering a medical emergency during a physical agility assessment.

Cleveland Police say Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, was participating in a physical agility assessment for a position within the canine unit when he suffered a medical emergency on Monday.

Nguyen was rushed to a medical center for treatment. On Thursday, he was transferred to a different clinic for further treatment and placed on life support.

Cleveland Police said Friday that Nguyen had passed away.

According to Cleveland.com, temperatures reached 90 degrees while Nguyen was performing the physical agility assessment.

Cleveland Police did not say what the cause of death was.

Nguyen leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

