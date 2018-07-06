WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
TARENTUM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania man backed over his mother and another man while stealing her car and then crashed it.

John Spencer faces numerous charges following the Monday night incidents. It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say the 23-year-old Tarentum man drove off after stealing the car, crashing it in New Kensington. He then asked some witnesses he happened to know to drive him to a bar in Upper Burrell, and during that ride he allegedly told them five times, “I think I killed my mom.”

Spencer’s mother was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. The injured man was treated and released.

Authorities eventually found Spencer walking along a road in Lower Burrell. Felony aggravated assault by vehicle is among the charges he faces.

