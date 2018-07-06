Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Two people were arrested after firing shots at someone and leading police on a chase in New Castle on Thursday.

New Castle City Police officers were sent to the area of Wallace Avenue and North Jefferson Street on Thursday for a report that a man had fired a handgun then driven off in a green GMC Envoy.

According to police, the incident started when Tara Barnes got into an argument with someone. When that person attempted to leave the area, 26-year-old Anthony Thurman got out of the car, fired one shot in the air then fired another shot into the ground towards the victim, which caused dirt to be thrown up and cut the victim’s leg.

Thurman and Barnes then got back into the car and drove away.

Authorities found the vehicle on Moravia Street and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. As they were pursuing the vehicle, officers saw the passenger of the vehicle throw a handgun and several other items out the window.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Hamilton Street and police arrested Barnes, who was driving, and Thurman, who was in the passenger seat.

Officers found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, which had a round in the chamber but no magazine, that Thurman had thrown out the window. They found a Smith and Wesson magazine at another location. Officers also recovered almost $700 in cash and two bags of marijuana.

Thurman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault. Barnes is also facing multiple charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude officers.