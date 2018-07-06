Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An upcoming movie about Fred Rogers starring Tom Hanks will be filming in Pittsburgh in the fall.

The movie, “You Are My Friend,” will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the production company Real Heaven Inc. received a Pennsylvania film tax credit approval of more than $10 million to make filming in the area possible. According to the Post-Gazette, the film must commit to spending at least 60 percent of its budget in Pennsylvania to qualify for the tax credit.

Further casting for the film has not been announced at this time. The film is set to be released on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Post-Gazette says filming in the Pittsburgh area will start in fall 2018.