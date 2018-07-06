SEATTLE, Wa. (CBS Local) – Amazon is looking to continue a tradition that seemed to have ended when Toys “R” Us closed for good on June 29. The online marketplace is reportedly planning to publish their own giant toy catalog during the holiday season.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon is looking to keep this childhood favorite going as part of the online giant’s push to have more brick-and-mortar locations for shoppers. “The printed guide will be mailed to millions of U.S. households and handed out at Whole Foods Market locations,” Amazon sources reportedly told Bloomberg.

The digital marketplace has already opened its own line of book stores and struck a $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods last year. Amazon has also been linked to many of the empty Toys “R” Us buildings, which the company would reportedly turn into physical storefronts for their online products.

The extinct toy store’s “Big Book” toy catalog was a staple of the holiday season for years, with toymakers coordinating the releases of their latest products to arrive just in time to be featured in the late October catalog.