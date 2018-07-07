  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The inaugural New Kensington Community Day was held Saturday in honor of fallen Officer Brian Shaw.

Residents say it’s an opportunity to celebrate his life and to make improvements in the community.

new kensington community day Inaugural New Kensington Community Day Honors Memory Of Fallen Officer

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We’re trying to honor his memory by giving a little back to the community right now, cleaning up the front of the police station here, city hall,” New Kensington Police Chief Robert Deringer said.

Officer Shaw was shot and killed following a traffic stop in November.

