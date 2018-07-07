Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — Police say a woman whose ID was stolen was at an Ohio bank when someone showed up at the same bank and tried to use the stolen license.

CBS affiliate WKBN reports that 31-year-old Tareana Butler went to a PNC Bank in Youngstown on Friday and tried to cash a $400 check using a stolen driver’s license.

The woman whose license Butler was trying to use just happened to be at the bank at the same time.

According to WKBN, when the bank teller realized Butler was using a stolen ID, she walked over to the victim to make her aware of the situation before calling police.

Police say Butler was running from the bank with the victim chasing after her when officers arrived on the scene. Butler tried to get into a parked car, but the victim took Butler’s keys from the ignition.

Another woman in Butler’s car ran from the scene when officers arrived.

Butler was taken into custody and is facing charges of identity fraud and disorderly conduct.