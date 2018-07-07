Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a Venango County man threw a woman down a flight of stairs, raped her and strangled her multiple times.

According to state police, 36-year-old Jeffery Nelson, of Cooperstown, Pa., was intoxicated when he arrived at a woman’s Plum Township house around 8 p.m. Wednesday. As the woman was trying to leave, Nelson allegedly stopped her and threw her down a flight of concrete stairs.

State police say Nelson then forced himself on the victim and raped her while strangling her. He also allegedly smothered her with a towel.

Nelson allegedly repeatedly threatened to kill the victim and her family members if she left him or called the police.

State police say Nelson fell asleep after a few hours, and the victim fled the residence and called 911.

Troopers arrived at the scene and took Nelson into custody. Nelson was sent to the Venango County Jail. He was denied bail.