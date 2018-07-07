  • KDKA TV

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (AP) – Deputies say a 17-year-old has drowned while trying to swim across a river in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy who drowned Thursday in the Elk River in Clendenin as Cody A. McCallister of Elkview.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and the Clendenin Fire Department responded to a 911 call Thursday evening about two males in the Elk River, including one who went underwater.

Teen Drowns While Trying To Swim Across W.Va. River

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

Authorities say McCallister was trying to swim across the river, became distressed and started asking for help.

First responders deployed rescue divers immediately upon arrival and recovered McCallister’s body from the river later that night.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office also responded to the scene.

Anyone with additional information should call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section at 304-357-0556.

