NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Police responded to a East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near the 900 block of Dixon Avenue to reports of a male lying in the road.

First responders arrived to find a man who had a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are investigating.

Early investigations believe the man was shot while in a vehicle and pushed out along the stretch of roadway.

No information about the victim has been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

