PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez has been named to the National League All-Star Team.

Major League Baseball announced the roster for this year’s All-Star Game in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The 27-year-old pitcher recorded his 39th career save as a member of the Pirates during Sunday’s game against the Phillies. He also picked up his 18th save of the season.

Vazquez is the fourth Pirates closer to be named to the All-Star team in the last eight seasons. Joel Hanrahan, Jason Grilli and Mark Melancon were all named to the All-Star team in previous seasons, with Hanrahan making the team in both 2011 and 2012 and Melancon making the team in both 2015 and 2016.

The All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park on July 17.

