BUTLER (KDKA) — A couple is facing charges after the toddler they were supposed to be watching fell out of a second-story window, but the man says he shouldn’t be held responsible.

Police say the 2-year-old boy fell out of a window in the middle of the night on July 3, landing on the cement below. According to police, the window lock wasn’t working.

Michael and Ruth Blontz were supposed to be watching the child. Michael says he was asleep when the child fell.

“They’re trying to charge me with endangering the welfare of a child when I was sleeping and I didn’t really know what the heck was going on,” he said.

Michael denies what his wife told police when she was questioned.

“She told police I had said, ‘Check him over, don’t call 911, he’s fine,'” Michael said. “I’m not like that.”

Police say they only learned that the boy fell out of the window the next day when someone called 911.

“Several hours until next morning and the child was complaining of pain and they just ignored it, which is hard to believe,” Deputy Chief David Adam, of the City of Butler Police Department, said.

But Michael says his wife checked the boy over and he didn’t appear to have any broken bones.

“He had a scrape, like a concrete rash, on his one ankle. He had a little scratch on his nose and a bump, I guess, on his head I didn’t see,” Michael said.

Michael says the toddler’s mom told the couple she only needed them to watch her son and his older sister for an hour and would be back, but she allegedly never replied when Michael says his wife reached out.

“Numerous times she tried to text the mother. The mother never answered back ’til 9:30 following morning,” he said.

The boy’s mom told police she was told her son fell down the steps of the home.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where doctors found he had a fractured pelvis.

KDKA-TV knocked on the door of the home where the toddler’s mother lived, but she did not answer.

Police say CYS is also involved in the investigation.

Both Michael and Ruth are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.