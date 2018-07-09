Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — If you drive Route 30 in North Huntingdon, you should notice a difference in traffic this week and the township hopes you are pleasantly surprised.

North Huntingdon took the wraps off a new traffic signal program Monday. The system uses GPS devices planted in the pavement to control the lights based on the amount of traffic.

It spans 24 intersections, most of which are along Route 30 from Lincoln Way to Thompson Lane.

“North Huntingdon is fortunate to be a growing community, particularly the areas around the turnpike. We see a lot of delay and congestion,” North Huntingdon Township Assistant Manager Michael Turley said.

It is hoped the new syncing of the traffic signals will alleviate some of that. Based on computer models, it’s anticipated traffic delays will be reduced by 20 percent in the morning, 26 percent midday and as much as 45 percent during the evening rush.

In addition, six intersections will have a change in sequencing so that the left-turn lanes go through the intersection last rather than first, and township managers realize that may take some getting used to.

“I think some folks may feel as though they missed their turn. It’s something they’re not used to so that’s why we’ve been trying to put the word out,” Turley said.

North Huntingdon will test the system for 30 days so township officials and traffic experts can monitor the traffic flow. At the end of the test period, they will make any necessary adjustments.

In the meantime, Turley says to give it a little time.

“I think in the end there is going to be a real benefit to the commuters,” Turley said.