PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Costco has some pretty good deals on everything from electronics to meat.

But it turns out there are some extra money-saving secrets to shopping at Costco, even if you don’t have a membership.

First, always check the last two digits of the price.

For example, if the price ends in 99, Costco confirms it’s usually the regular price for an item. But if it ends in 97, that usually indicates a markdown.

Costco also confirms prices ending in 00 most likely mean the item is on clearance and is not coming back.

“Another great deal at Costco is the Kirkland brand laundry detergent. It works out to 11 cents a load,” says Consumer Blogger Michele Ashamalla.

She says one of Costco’s best deals is all the way at back of the store – rotisserie chicken.

“It’s $4.99, which is a fantastic price, and if you think about it, you pay for your membership if you get a chicken every other week,” says Ashamalla.

Gift cards are a deal at Costco, too.

Instead of paying $100 for two $50 restaurant gift cards, you’re only paying $70.

You need a membership to get inside and that costs $60, but there is a way around that.

Ashamalla says, “If you’re not sure whether you want to get a Costco membership, you can always have a friend buy you a Costco Cash Card, then you’re free to go in and and shop at the store as if you’re a member.”

Another thing you don’t need a Costco membership for is the cheap eats at the outdoor food courts.

“The hot dog and drink are a fantastic deal at $1.50, the same price they’ve been for 30 years,” says Ashamalla.