Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some of the fans who missed portions of last weekend’s Jimmy Buffett concert at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown because of long lines can now get compensation.

An extreme backup at the security gates during Saturday night’s show caused many fans to miss the first half of the show entirely.

Now, officials with Live Nation say they are offering compensation to fans.

They issued this statement Tuesday, saying:

“While the majority of fans enjoyed a great 2-hour Jimmy Buffett performance at KeyBank Pavilion, Live Nation is working closely with Ticketmaster Fan Support to assist those who experienced delays entering the venue. Live Nation is offering Ticketmaster ticket buyers who did not pass through the gates by 8:25pm concert cash that can be used to enjoy another show at KeyBank Pavilion or any other Live Nation venue in the United States. Buyers will be compensated based on the price of their original ticket, $50 for lawn and $150 for reserved purchases per ticket.”

Live Nation is able to tell by the ticket scan when the ticketholder entered the venue.

Over the weekend, it appeared the venue was trying to usher fans through metal detectors at each gate, but couldn’t push them through by show time.

One man who was there said the frustrated fans stood shoulder-to-shoulder for hours as they waited to funnel inside the gates.

“I don’t know if anything was broken, but I just think their process of getting people through is a bad process, because the show I was at in June, they didn’t have metal detectors and it was still a bad entrance. It took the people almost as long and it was a show with half as many people,” said Paul Coultas, the owner of Paul’s Party Bus.

Fans lashed out on the KeyBank Pavilion Facebook page:

Chrissy McWilliams wrote: “You should be ashamed! Not taking any responsibility for the concert last night and telling us to call Ticketmaster! Never again will I come back here. You lost so many customers.”