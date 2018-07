Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Monday night.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed there was a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sole Street. One person was reportedly injured.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Further details have not yet been released.

