ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS Local) – A senior citizen in Florida is facing serious criminal charges after he was caught on video allegedly trying to attack his neighbor with a tractor.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old Howell Morris got into an argument with Scott Lynch in mid-June. Lynch’s wife captured the property dispute on cellphone video before calling police.

The Sheriff’s Office released those 911 calls to WJXT-TV on July 9.

“When you say he came after your husband with his tractor, did he chase him down?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“Yeah. He chased him down on his tractor and my husband had to run,” Lynch’s wife replied.

The victim told deputies a dispute escalated when the suspect climbed onto his tractor and chased him down his driveway, yelling, “Run, fat [expletive]!” https://t.co/De8tJwereS — Lisa Bell (@LisaBellNews6) July 10, 2018

The cellphone video shows Morris climbing into his tractor and driving after a fleeing Lynch while screaming, “Run, fat [expletive]!”

Police arrested Morris on June 19 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, which is a third-degree felony. The tractor driver was released on bond the next day and has been ordered to stay away from his neighbors.