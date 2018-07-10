  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kidnapping, West Virginia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia man is accused of faking his own kidnapping in order to get money from his family.

WBOY-TV reports Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Preston Smith of Morgantown.

preston smith wva Police: West Virginia Man Faked His Own Kidnapping To Get Money From Family

(Source: West Virginia Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)

Deputies say Smith allegedly sent a text message and called his brother indicating he was being held at gunpoint and that a kidnapper was demanding $2,000 in order to release Smith. Smith’s brother called the sheriff’s department, and deputies who responded to a convenience store found Smith without anyone holding him against his will.

Smith was charged with conspiracy and was being held Monday on $10,000 bond in the Northern Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s